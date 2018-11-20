American Eagle Outfitters to expand India retail

Global denim and fashion company American Eagle Outfitters is looking to expand its operations in India by setting up 25 standalone stores in the next three years. Out of these, 6 to 9 standalone stores will be operationalised by March 2019. The US-based specialty retailer, which ventured in the Indian market through a licensing agreement with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, plans to make India one of its top three international markets in the next five years.

The company’s brand American Eagle is known for its on-trend clothing, jeans, accessories and personal care products and its core customers are largely millennials. The brand, currently, has three standalone stores in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. It is also available on Myntra, besides its own website. It will also open Aerie stores across India in partnership with the Aditya Birla Group.