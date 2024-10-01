AMI opens first permanent café in China

French contemporary fashion brand AMI has opened its first permanent ‘Café AMI,’ following the success of its pop-up in Paris for the holiday season last year, as it looks to strengthen its East Asian retail network.

The debut ‘Café AMI’ located adjacent to the brand’s new store in Sanlitun, Beijing, China, within the Taikoo Li Sanlitun South Mall, has been designed to offer an immersive Parisian experience, inspired by Parisian building facades with embellished with mouldings and AMI’s signature black and white stripes on the awnings.

AMI Sanlitun café and store in Beijing, China Credits: AMI

The café offers coffee, tea and decaf drinks as well as specially curated beverages and bakery goods, including a Mon AMI cold brew-based drink, a L’Avventura tea, and an Ami de Coeur cake. Branded mugs will also be available for purchase at the Café.

The new 1,076 square foot Sanlitun boutique next door features AMI’s revamped store concept to depict the Parisian spirit of the brand with striped natural light oak wood parquet, sanded white travertine, beige lime paint, along with the gilded metal mirrors and details.

AMI Sanlitun café and store in Beijing, China Credits: AMI

The store offers an extensive range of AMI products, including menswear, womenswear, and accessories, launching with the autumn-winter 2024 collection.

AMI Sanlitun café and store in Beijing, China Credits: AMI