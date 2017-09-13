AMPM debuts in Bangaluru, plans another store soon

Prêt label AMPM, by husband-wife designer duo Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi, opened its maiden store in Bangaluru. The brand plans to open its second store in the city at The Collonnade, The Leela Palace. The new store spread out over 350 sq ft store is the brand’s 13th in the country, with plans to scale it upto 16 by the end of this year. Anirudh Birla, owner, AMPM Fashions says they have seen a great response in Bangaluru. The brand is looking at expanding presence across the country. AMPM has steadily been building its brand across major cities in India, retailing from out of 12 exclusive brand outlets, multiple designer boutiques and online stores. The brand’s has stores at New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Raipur and now in Bangalore.

AMPM also showcased their new A/W 17 collection 'ELILI'which means beautiful in Tamil. This is an innately festive collection inspired by the incredible South India and it's exquisite heritage, temples, crafts and culture. Luxurious fabrics coupled with fluidic silhouettes, painstakingly handcrafted and detailed in unusual colours, AMPM has distilled this region's vast legacy into this rich collection.