Antler launching ‘residency’ retail experience in New York

British travel brand Antler is opening its first standalone retail space in New York City in July.

Located on Spring Street in SoHo, the store will act as a 'residency' retail experience, showcasing the brand’s heritage and legacy alongside its products as it looks to build customer loyalty.

The “world of travel” destination will operate as a pilot for future international iterations, added Antler, with the travel brand looking to expand its physical presence internationally to the UK, Europe, and Australia by 2025.

The space will house the latest Antler collections, exclusive product launches, limited-edition collaborations and curated lifestyle goods. In addition, the shop will be used for events and activations.

Antler Interior Store Render Credits: Antler

Having soft-launched in the US in 2023, Antler has gained significant market traction, reporting profitable back-to-back double-digit growth, and the travel brand sees the US as a huge opportunity for brand awareness and growth.

In a statement, Antler said it plans to invest more than 1 million US dollars in the space, its biggest single brand investment to date.

The move follows Antler opening its first bespoke retail activation since it rebranded in 2023 within luxury department store Selfridges in London. The pop-up open until the end of June is on the lower ground floor and is showcasing its new Icon collection.