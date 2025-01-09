Anya Hindmarch opens The Village Bike store

Anya Hindmarch’s first concept store of 2025 is a “love letter to the joy of cycling,” complete with the British designer’s own cycling collection.

The Village Bike, located at 11 Pont Street, London, will be open until February 5 and has been inspired by 1970s retro biking, from classic colourful jerseys to colourblock cycling caps and bold shorts for a nostalgic kickstart to the New Year.

Inside the retro yellow interior, bikes can be seen alongside handlebars displaying stock and mannequin heads adorned with caps and velodrome-style stripes.

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike store in London Credits: Anya Hindmarch

The Anya Hindmarch cycling capsule collection includes backpacks for adults and kids, bandanas, socks, cycling caps, a handlebar bag and a helmet. There is also a playful range of Anya Hindmarch-branded biking accessories, including printed T-shirts, water bottles, stickers, and reflective spokies, alongside repair kits, mirrors and lights with the brand’s signature smiley faces and googly eyes.

There is also an edit of Loffi’s cycling ‘Glove,’ and three co-branded made-to-order bikes with British-based Brompton bikes, Italian cycling brand Cinelli, and the Bullitt Cargo Bike.

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike store in London Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Commenting on the concept, Anya Hindmarch said: “Hop on your bike! – is our New Year’s message. So, I’m excited to introduce The Village Bike, our latest concept store to arrive at the Village Hall on Pont Street. A celebration of all things bikes and cycling, the space is designed to bring the joy of this mode of transport to everyone.”

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike store in London Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike store in London Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch x Brompton Bikes Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike cycling collection Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike - cycling collection Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike - cycling collection Credits: Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s The Village Bike - cycling collection Credits: Anya Hindmarch