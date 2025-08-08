Apparel Group Brings BCBG and Ben Sherman to Indian Market

Apparel Group has announced a significant expansion of its Indian operations with the introduction of two new international brands: BCBG and Ben Sherman. This move is part of the company's strategy to enhance India's premium fashion retail landscape by combining global design legacies with elevated customer experiences.

BCBG, which stands for "Bon Chic, Bon Genre," is an American fashion brand specialising in women's apparel. The brand is recognised for its dresses, suits, tops, outerwear, footwear, and accessories. BCBG also offers a runway collection with couture-inspired designs and a dedicated evening wear line. The brand's products are sold through its own retail stores, online platforms, and partnerships with department stores.

Ben Sherman is a British clothing brand primarily known for its men's shirts, especially its signature button-down Oxford shirt. The brand's product line has since expanded to include casualwear, tailoring, footwear, and accessories. Ben Sherman operates in various international markets through both its standalone stores and retail partnerships.