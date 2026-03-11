Apparel Group expands Indian youth portfolio with Nike Littles and Jordan

Dubai-based retail conglomerate Apparel Group has announced a strategic expansion in India through the onboarding of Nike Littles and Jordan to its retail network. The partnership aims to strengthen the group’s presence in the youth retail segment by introducing performance-led gear and lifestyle collections for the next generation.

The launch will be executed through a phased omnichannel strategy. This includes scaling the brands across a national brick and mortar footprint and establishing a presence on major digital marketplaces in India.

Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, stated that the onboarding of Nike Littles and Jordan marks a significant step in the company's youth-focused strategy. According to Ved, the partnership allows the group to build "meaningful brand ecosystems" that provide global icons to young consumers.

Focus on inclusive play and performance

US-based brand Nike Littles focuses on making sports more accessible and inclusive, particularly for girls and underserved communities. This initiative addresses global data suggesting that only one in five children receives the necessary physical activity to thrive.

The Nike Littles collection includes apparel and accessories with sizing for boys aged zero to seven and girls aged zero to six. The brand emphasizes representative leadership and coaching to foster an environment where children feel they belong.

Cultivating aspiration for Gen Alpha

The Jordan brand, inspired by the legacy of Michael Jordan, targets Gen Alpha as a cultural badge of aspiration. The brand's ethos encourages persistence and a focus on personal growth for children pursuing their goals. Jordan offers apparel and select accessories for a wider age range, with sizing available for boys from zero to 20 and girls from zero to 16. This allows the brand to support consumers from early childhood through their teenage years.

Apparel Group’s growing footprint in India

Apparel Group operates more than 2,500 retail stores globally and manages over 85 brands. In India, the company currently maintains a presence in 50 cities with more than 300 stores and over 20 brands.The group’s Indian portfolio includes diverse international names such as Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Aldo, and Bath & Body Works.