Apparel Group launches dedicated Aldo mobile app in India

The UAE-based retail conglomerate Apparel Group has announced the official launch of a dedicated mobile application for Aldo in India. This strategic initiative represents a significant development in the mission of the group to enhance its omnichannel retail presence and strengthen the digital shopping infrastructure for premium footwear and accessories within the Indian market.

By utilizing the extensive retail infrastructure of Apparel Group, the platform introduces express delivery services to ensure that consumers receive products with increased speed and efficiency.

The digital expansion is designed to meet modern consumer expectations by providing access to the latest collections and exclusive product launches.

Integration of logistics and digital commerce

A central feature of the new Aldo application is the emphasis on immediacy through its express delivery service. Apparel Group has integrated advanced technology with high street fashion to provide a secure checkout process and a personalized browsing experience.

The platform aims to cater to the evolving requirements of the connected shopper in India through smooth navigation and tailored recommendations. This move follows the long-standing history of the Canadian footwear brand, which has operated for 53 years and maintains a presence in 110 countries.

Also currently operates 1,400 locations globally and records more than 250 million customers visiting its physical stores annually.

Strategic focus on technological retail environments

Apparel Group India president, Tushar Ved, noted that the launch of the application is a definitive step in the journey of the company to pioneer a tech-forward retail environment in India. Ved stated: “By integrating our cutting-edge logistics with a seamless interface, Apparel Group continues to set the pace for the future of commerce in the region, ensuring our customers enjoy speed, style, and convenience like never before.”

Through the expansion of its digital ecosystem, Apparel Group continues to adapt its logistics and point-of-sale capabilities to align with the increasing demand for e-commerce accessibility in the Indian fashion industry.