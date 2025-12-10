Apparel Group launches Levi's Kids in India, tapping into premium kidswear market

Apparel Group, a prominent fashion and lifestyle retail company, has officially announced the launch of Levi's Kids in the Indian market, marking a significant expansion of its ongoing partnership with Levi Strauss & Co.

This strategic move introduces one of the world's most recognized denim brands to a new generation of Indian consumers, leveraging Apparel Group's extensive retail network and deep understanding of the local market to quickly scale the brand nationwide. The introduction strengthens Group's commitment to strategic category diversification, positioning it strongly within India's rapidly expanding premium kidswear segment, where consumers increasingly seek out global brands, durable quality, and value-driven fashion for their children.

The Levi's Kids collection, designed for children aged 4 to 16, brings the brand's iconic American style and craftsmanship, blending classic Levi's design DNA—such as the signature red tab and timeless silhouettes—with kid-specific functionality like stretch-infused fabrics, adjustable waistbands, and reinforced stitching for active wear.

Apparel Group India's CEO, Abhishek Bajpai, commented on the launch, stating, "Premium kidswear is a high-potential category, and Levi's—backed by its heritage, trust, and universal appeal—is uniquely positioned to lead it."

The brand's rollout is employing a robust omnichannel strategy, debuting on leading e-commerce marketplaces first, with standalone store openings in key metros and urban centers scheduled to follow in a phased approach.