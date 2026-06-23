Arc’teryx brings ReBIRD concept to Norway with Oslo store relocation

Arc’teryx will open a new store in Oslo on June 25, relocating its existing city-centre location to Karl Johans gate, one of the Norwegian capital’s main retail streets. The move introduces Norway’s first ReBIRD repair and care service centre, marking a further step in the brand’s shift towards service-led retail, the brand shared in a press release.

The new store spans 361 square metres across three floors and combines retail with in-store repair, washing and care services for technical outdoor gear. The concept is designed to extend product lifecycles and reduce the need for replacement, particularly for equipment used in high-performance outdoor activities such as trail running, climbing and skiing.

With the relocation, Arc’teryx positions the Oslo flagship as both a retail destination and service hub, aligning with a broader industry focus on circularity and aftercare in technical apparel and equipment.

“Oslo is a city where outdoor culture is part of everyday life — from trail running and climbing to skiing and commuting through nature,” said Tobia Prevedello, general manager EMEA. “Our new store reflects that spirit. We wanted to create a space that brings people together, supports the local community, and offers new services like ReBIRD to help guests care for their gear for years to come.”

In addition to repair and care services, the store includes a dedicated community space for events, workshops and local activations. A trail run will take place on June 27, followed by a grand opening event on September 2.

Illustrative image. Arc’teryx Copenhagen store Credits: Arc’teryx

The store opens at Karl Johans gate 21.

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