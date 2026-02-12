Aritzia eyes 200 US stores, mulls London location

Canadian womenswear brand Artizia is on a growth path. The retailer is eyeing 200 stores in the US, and is believed to be plotting a new location in London.

In an interview with WWD, Karen Janes, the company’s executive VP of real estate, said it was expecting to open 13 new stores in “premier locations” this year, alongside four strategic repositions or expansions. The plotted growth reflects the strength of Artizia’s real estate strategy, as well as the sustained demand seen across existing and new markets, Janes said.

As a result of recent performance, Janes notes that there is potential to operate upward of 200 stores in the US, up from the current 72 locations. The expansion follows a “thoughtful and disciplined cadence for several years”, she continued, with future plans to retain this intentional approach, “grounded in strong results, growing brand affinity and a clear view of the significant runway ahead across North America”.

In its home country, Aritzia is also preparing to open what will be the largest flagship in its global store fleet. Located in Vancouver, the 40,000 square foot space is due to open in 2027, and is set to be one of the brand’s most immersive retail destinations to date. Next to stocking a full product assortment and offering personalised services, Janes confirmed that the new site will also feature an “elevated dining concept”, though specific details remain under wraps.

That isn’t all, however. A new report by Drapers has suggested that Artizia is also eyeing London for what will be its retail debut in the UK. According to the media outlet, the brand is believed to be represented by commercial estate agent Newmark as it searches for an ideal retail space, either on Regent Street or Oxford Street. The retailer is currently only available in the UK via e-commerce.

The expansion plans come on the back of a strong third quarter for the company, which reported a YoY 73.4 percent uptick in EBITDA to 425.7 million Canadian dollars in the period ended November 30, 2025. Revenue came to a record 621.1 million Canadian dollars, up 53.8 percent on the year prior, while net income rose from 74.1 million dollars to 138.9 million dollars.