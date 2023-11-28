Arket opens first-ever concession store in Selfridges and launches resale platform

Fashion and lifestyle brand Arket, part of the H&M Group, has opened its first-ever concession at Selfridges London.

The new shop-in-shop joins its four other UK standalone stores in London, including Oxford Street, Regent Street, Westfield Stratford City and Covent Garden, and showcases the brand’s womenswear collection.

Arket Selfridges is located on the third floor of the luxury department store on Oxford Street and spans 833 square feet.

Arket Selfridges Credits: Arket

The design of the concession combines the brand's monochrome soft grey palette with custom-made tables and objects in its signature terrazzo stone. The lounge area features restored pieces in collaboration with Artek 2nd cycle, the platform for pre-loved Artek lighting, furniture and other everyday objects from the Finnish heritage brand.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director at Arket, said in a statement: “Since the launch of Arket in London in 2017, with our first stores on Regent Street and in Covent Garden, the city holds a very special place in our hearts.

“We are honoured to partner with such an iconic London institution as Selfridges and look forward to inviting our local customers to a new Arket experience.”

Arket Selfridges Credits: Arket

Arket launches resale platform in the UK and Sweden

In addition, this month the Nordic lifestyle brand also opened its new online resale destination for pre-loved Arket designs in Sweden and the UK.

Arket Archive, which launched on November 23, is a platform that allows customers to list their second-hand ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and childrenswear from Arket and earn cash or a voucher for their next Arket online purchase.

Ville Klemming, head of growth and sustainability at Arket, said: “We want to encourage a circular mindset and serve members of our community, for whom buying second-hand comes as naturally as buying new.

“We design our collections for a long life, so offering a resale platform exclusive for Arket items makes perfect sense to us. With Arket Archive, we hope to integrate resale as a natural part of our customer experience.”