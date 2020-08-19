Arket to open digital flagship in China

Nordic fashion and lifestyle brand Arket is opening a digital flagship store in China on August 19, marking the retailer’s first expansion outside of Europe.

Arket’s new online store will be on Alibaba Group’s business-to-consumer e-commerce platform Tmall, and will feature a “special selection” of its collections including seasonal ready-to-wear, accessories, and timeless basics, as well as scents, beauty, travel products, and homeware items.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Arket managing director, said in a statement: “We are very excited about our grand opening in China. We already have a strong following in the country and look forward to build an even closer bond to the customers and creative communities there.

“Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us and makes it possible to create a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way.”

With 824 million monthly active users in Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces, Tmall is the main online marketplace in China for brands and retailers and has been used by many western brands to reach a Chinese audience.

Mike Hu, Alibaba group vice president, Tmall business group - TM fashion and FMCG, added: “Tmall is proud to welcome Arket and to be able to present the brand to a new world of customers. Arket has established itself as a destination for more sustainable fashion and gained recognition throughout Europe for its typically Nordic designs.”

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Arket was launched in August 2017 to showcase a modern-day market and lifestyle destination offering essential products for men, women, children and the home. The brand currently has 21 stores across major European cities including London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Berlin, as well as a global online store.

Images: courtesy of Arket