Arket to open first store in Paris

Nordic fashion brand Arket is set to open a flagship store in Paris this autumn, the retailer’s first physical location in France.

The Stockholm-based brand will include a curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and children, as well as a line of interior homeware products and body care.

“We are truly excited to announce the upcoming opening of our first store in Paris,” said Arket’s managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, in a release. “It is a perfect location to present the brand and be able to give our customers the real Arket experience. We long to welcome people into our world and to be inspired by the rich diversity of our collections, designed to answer to the needs of a modern wardrobe.”

The opening in Paris recognises the city as a “complete lifestyle destination”, with wardrobe staples selected for the store to mirror current trends and expressions.

Arket’s cafe will also be present, led by Swedish chef Martin Berg. The cafe will promote natural and healthy ingredients, selling organic specialities and seasonal pastries.