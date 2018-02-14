Armani Exchange launches boutique store in Gurgaon

Armani Exchange has launched a new boutique store at the upmarket Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. Located on the ground floor, the boutique showcases the latest Spring-Summer ’18 menswear and women’s wear collections. The design aesthetics of the 1,637 sq. ft. designer boutique is an inspiration from a contemporary industrial hangar, with strong material feel.

The setting is urban, which has time worn looks following designer streaks on industrial wooden floors, mindboggling textures on rough concrete walls and rust coloured metal surfaces. One has to enter through a beamed door. Metal profile, industrial planks and concrete walls create spaces that defines a strong material and sensory impact defined by two identifying elements designed like an A and X. A throng of windows appear to slide along the entire perimeter, permitting wing light to enter and shape its designer spaces.