Armani Exchange’s maiden store comes up in Hyderabad

Italian apparels and accessories brand Armani Exchange has forayed into Indian market with its first store in South India. Located at GVK One, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the 1,562 sq. ft. the store, features a new, sleek design concept, complementing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2017 collections for men and women. Nikhil Mehra, CEO Genesis Group says they are thrilled with the response to Armani Exchange in Hyderabad and the extension of another Genesis Group brand in South India.

The store features a new concept, complementing the brand's new apparel and accessories collections for men and women. It takes inspiration from the aesthetics of a contemporary industrial hangar, with strong material connotations. Raw steel, aged wood and concrete evoke the industrial interior of a young and dynamic New York. A beamed door defines the entrance. Metal profiles, industrial planks and concrete walls create a space that makes a strong material and sensorial impact, whose centrality is defined by two identifying elements in the form of an A and X. Windows move along the entire perimeter, allowing light to enter and shape its spaces.