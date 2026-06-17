Artificial intelligence can unlock up to 320 billion euros for European retail

Amsterdam — Artificial intelligence is no longer a future trend but an active force reshaping the European retail value chain. A collaborative report 'Rewiring retail in Europe: The AI imperative' published by European retail association EuroCommerce and global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company last week, reveals that end-to-end AI transformation could unlock between 240 billion euros and 320 billion euros in economic value across the European retail sector over the next five years.

The research indicates that implementing these technologies at scale can deliver an overall improvement in earnings of 4 to 10 percent. This growth is driven by a combination of revenue expansion, margin improvement, and heightened operational productivity. Despite the significant commercial upside, a survey of 36 retail executives conducted in March 2026 found that only 15 percent of current AI investments are directed toward the commercial domain, with a disproportionate share still flowing into marketing and support functions.

Softline sector poised for largest financial upside

The magnitude of AI-driven value varies significantly across retail subsectors, with the softline sector, which covers clothing, footwear, and beauty, positioned to capture the greatest benefits. According to the report, softline retailers can achieve an EBITDA improvement of 8 to 10 percent, translating to a total value pool of 100 billion euros to 130 billion euros. This outpaces hardline retail at 6 to 8 percent and grocery retail at 4 to 6 percent.

The substantial upside for fashion and beauty companies stems from inherent industry complexities, including structurally higher EBITDA margins, high assortment variety, volatile demand patterns, and intense consumer desire for personalisation. The commercial merchandising macrodomain holds the highest potential for impact, where buying can yield a 1 to 2 percent EBITDA improvement and merchandising can add a further 2 to 4 percent through automated pricing, optimized promotions, and predictive assortment mapping.

At scale, end-to-end artificial intelligence transformation can deliver an overall improvement in EBITDA of 4 to 10 percent across the European retail enterprise.

Real-world applications show tangible margin improvements

Several major European fashion players have already successfully scaled advanced algorithms within their core operating models. Spanish fashion group Inditex, parent company of apparel brand Zara, utilises an in-house AI platform to identify emerging consumer trends 3 to 4 weeks faster than traditional manual forecasting methods. The system optimises local stock allocation and replenishment, directly accelerating full-price sell-through rates and overall item availability.

Similarly, Germany-based e-commerce platform Zalando has embedded analytical and generative AI to enhance both front-end customer experiences and back-end supply chain processes.

Capital requirements demand disciplined technology investment

Capturing the projected financial uplift requires substantial committed capital and a rigorous approach to technology return on investment. The report notes that companies should anticipate investing between 1 and 2 percent of total revenue specifically on AI and its underlying data foundations.

This capital expenditure and operating expenditure is required in addition to existing technology budgets, which typically consume 1.5 to 3.0 percent of revenue for legacy systems and ongoing digital transformation. Reflecting the complex nature of fashion supply chains and a strong willingness to modernise, softline retailers average higher targeted investments of 1.5 to 2.0 percent of revenue, compared to the thinner-margin grocery sector which allocates 0.5 to 1.0 percent of revenue to AI infrastructure.