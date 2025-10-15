Artist Evelina Kroon designs charity blanket for Arket

Arket, the Swedish sister label under H&M Group, is taking a different approach to the festive season this year: a socially conscious collaboration with Stockholm-based artist Evelina Kroon. Together, they are launching a special blanket in support of the UN refugee agency: the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). For every blanket sold, Arket will donate the value of two thermal blankets directly to UNHCR, contributing to emergency aid for displaced families.

For Kroon, the blanket – an everyday object – symbolises home, warmth and security, and evokes a sense of connection. “It is a reminder of the bitter reality of others... and represents solidarity within the comfort of our own homes,” said Kroon in the press release.

Arket and Kroon previously collaborated in 2022 on a series of colourful blankets, produced in partnership with the Swedish wool mill Klippan. The new, exclusive edition contains clear references to UNHCR. It features the blue of the United Nations and a natural off-white inspired by satellite images of where the organisation operates. A soft red represents warmth, compassion and a sense of being “welcome”.

The collaboration aligns with the broader trend of fashion brands seeking to contribute to global issues. It also reflects Arket's commitment to telling an authentic story about Scandinavian heritage. Earlier this month, the brand announced a collaboration with Barbour to honour the community of the remote island of Gotland.

The Arket x Evelina Kroon blanket will be available from December 4, 2025, in selected stores and via the Arket webshop.

Arket X Evelina Kroon Credits: Arket