Arvind expands Gap's India presence through 17 new shop-in-shops

Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, Gap’s India franchisee, has announced the launch of 17 Gap shop-in-shops through multi-brand retailers. The company said, this expansion plan would accelerate the availability of Gap products in key tier II and III markets.

Commenting on the plan, Parag Dani, Gap Business Head at Arvind Lifestyle Brands said in a statement: “Since Gap launched in India in 2015, the brand has witnessed strong growth in the country driven by its fans. Our latest expansion ensures that more people are able to experience Gap’s iconic American style.”

This is the first time Gap’s shop-in-shop format will be introduced in India offering one of three product configurations: family destinations with adult, kids and baby assortments; adult only locations; and dedicated kids and baby layouts. These shop-in-shops, the company added, will be launched in partnership with Kapsons Group, Iconic India and All That Jazz in cities including Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, and Ranchi; as well as existing Gap markets of Pune, Noida, and New Delhi.

Arvind currently has 11 standalone Gap stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Indore. In addition, Gap products are available online on Nnnow.com and Amazon.in/gap.

Arvind has been bringing international brands to India and first brought Arrow to India in 1993. The company also has licensing relationships with many international brands including Gap, TCP, Gant, Nautica, Aeropostale, Arrow, Izod, US Polo Association, Elle, Ed Hardy, Hanes, Cherokee and Geoffrey Beene apart from a portfolio of 12 company-owned labels. Arvind recently opened stores for Gap, The Children’s Place and Sephora in India. The company also has a JV with PVH Corp. for the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses in the country.

Picture: Gap