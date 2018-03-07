Arvind Lifestyle plans to boost Gap’s retail, to open shop-in-shops across India

Gap will launch 17 shop-in-shops through multi-brand retailers across India. This will include several locations in key Tier II and III markets. This is the first time Gap’s shop-in-shop format will be introduced in India. Gap launched in India in 2015. Gap is an iconic apparel and accessories brand an authority on American casual style. Target customers are millennials. In India, Gap retails men’s and women’s apparel and accessories as well as Gap Kids and baby Gap.

Arvind Lifestyle is the master franchisee for Gap in India. Arvind currently has 11 standalone Gap stores in the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Indore. All EBOs are company owned and the average size of a store is 7000 sq ft. Further expansions will be made through the hybrid model of retailing.

Denim is the heart of the brand. A series of product innovations has been done in color, cuts, silhouettes, washes and treatments. Gap’s range of denim offering for the entire family has constantly evolved to mirror the needs of the market –and today showcases one of the widest assortments in the category for customers. Gap’s collections are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – all things denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Gap was the first brand to introduce the pocket tee shirt.