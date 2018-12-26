Arvind Lifestyle targets Rs 7500 cr revenue by 2022

Arvind Lifestyle Brands is looking at reaching Rs 7,500 crores in revenue by 2022, says J Suresh, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands. In media interactions Suresh said Arvind Lifestyle’s focus over the next five years will be on driving profitability and return on the capital employed. Arvind’s branded apparels business comprises licensed international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and US Polo Association.

The company is around 13 per cent online and 87 per cent offline. Arvind has 1400 own stores across all brands put together. About 150 to 200 stores are opened every year. In large formats it is present in around 1500 counters across Central, Lifestyle, and Shoppers. Going forward, Arvind aims at making inroads in Tier III since Tier I and II have been pretty much filled up. With brands like Flying Machine under its portfolio, the company believes it has a strong position in the denim space.

Arvind Lifestyle Brands is the apparel business of Arvind. It has 60 per cent men’s wear, 15 per cent children’s wear, ten per cent innerwear, 12 per cent in women’s wear and beauty contributes six per cent. Arvind demerged its brand apparel business Arvind Fashion and its engineering business Anveshan Heavy Engineering. Arvind Lifestyle Brands will be listed as Arvind Fashion after the demerger.