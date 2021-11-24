Asda opens eight more New Look concessions

British supermarket chain Asda has expanded its partnership with fashion retailer New Look.

Eight more New Look concessions stores have opened across the UK following a successful trial launched in September at two Asda stores, Drapers reports.

The new concessions are located in Lower Earley in Reading, Gravesend in Kent, Bedminster in Bristol, Minworth in the West Midlands, Grimsby in north-east Lincolnshire, Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, and Livingston in Scotland.

“In line with our omnichannel strategy, earlier this year we partnered with Asda to trial New Look concessions within a select number of its retail ‘destination’ stores,” an Asda spokesperson told Drapers.

“Since the start of the trial, we have seen an encouraging initial sales reaction and have now extended the partnership to 10 stores.”

Asda, which owns its own fashion label George, has been involved in a number of partnerships recently as it looks to appeal to a younger generation of shoppers.

That includes tie-ups with Missguided, In The Style, Lee and Wrangler, Threadbare, Brave Soul and Girls on Film.