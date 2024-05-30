Asda to update George departments as part of 50 million pound retail investment

Supermarket giant Asda has outlined its plans for a 50 million pound store upgrade programme as it looks to improve the shopping experience of its customers.

While the programme is set to be carried out over 170 stores in total, 50 of larger stores will receive major updates, including the introduction of new in-store services and features.

Among these will be a renewed take on the department of the retailer’s clothing brand George, which will receive a “brand-new” appearance in some locations.

Elsewhere, select stores will welcome new foyers, seasonal aisles, counters and flooring, while others are to undergo a transformation that will see the introduction of Asda’s new brand identity that was unveiled earlier in May.

Asda store upgrade programme. Credits: Asda.

As such, the retailer’s updated logo, typography and colour palette will be present in the form of new signage and trolley bags, as well as in the interior and exterior decoration of each store.

Expected to be complete by November, the work will begin to be carried out over the coming months over the course of five-week periods, at stores such as Coventry, Dundee, Altrincham and Charlon.

In a release, Ian Brackenbury, senior director of construction and implementation at Asda, said that the significant investment marked “another exciting milestone moment for us on our journey and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring Asda is set up for long-term success”.