Asos becomes exclusive UK wholesale partner for Australian brand Bronze Snake

The UK online retailer Asos has launched the Australian fashion brand Bronze Snake, securing its position as the exclusive UK wholesale partner for the label.

The debut collection consists of 31 options, featuring cotton poplin mini smock dresses, casual jersey stripes and summer linen staples. Key items in the range include a chocolate polka-dot scarf top and midi skirt set, alongside asymmetric tailored linen co-ords designed for the summer season.

Australian aesthetic drives expansion Founded in Melbourne in 2006, the Australian brand Bronze Snake originated from a focus on minimalistic and premium craftsmanship. The company currently operates a network of physical stores across Australia, with locations in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney.

The brand has established a significant presence through digital platforms, utilizing a network of Australian influencers and content creators on Instagram and TikTok. Its collections are characterized by clean lines and effortless silhouettes, contributing to a loyal consumer base.

Strategic growth in regional brand offerings The addition of the label brings the total number of Australian brands available on the platform to eight. The UK retailer noted that the minimalist aesthetic typical of the region continues to perform well with its core demographic.

Asos brands director, Shazmeen Malik, stated: “We’re excited to welcome Bronze Snake to Asos as another Australian brand for customers to discover. The elevated, cool-girl style these brands embody really resonates with our customers, so we’re confident this will be another launch we’ll see great success with.”

Malik further noted that the brand aligns with the laidback and design-led aesthetic currently favored by the retailer's customer base.