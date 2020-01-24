Asos is back in vogue

Asos’ latest trading statement shows that the online fashion retailer is back in vogue. Thanks to record Black Friday sales, total sales jumped an impressive 20 percent or more across all geographical regions.

Nigel Frith, a senior market analyst at www.asktraders.com, told FashionUnited in a statement: “These figures show that recent investments in digital and logistics infrastructure are starting to pay off with improvements in range and product availability helping to drive sales and improve the brand’s reputation after significant operational disruption over the past year.”

“Asos results highlight the importance that Black Friday has earned in retailers’ calendar. Shoppers are bringing forward their Christmas shopping to take advantage of these huge Black Friday discounts. With its improved operational capacity, Asos was well-positioned to take advantage of the surge in demand and the results have been encouraging. The stock has soared 11 percent in early trade.”

Photo courtesy of Asos