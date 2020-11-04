Asos partners with Apexx to manage global payments

Asos has announced a partnership with global payment platform Apexx.

In the new partnership, Apexx will manage the authorisation, optimisation and processing of transactions made through Asos’ Payments Orchestration Layer across several of its European markets.

The service will be rolled out in more international locations at a later date.

As more than 60 percent of Asos’ sales are made up of international markets, the aim of the partnership is to increase Asos’ e-commerce acceptance rates and decrease customer conversion costs.

Brent Hobson, head of payments at Asos, said in a statement: “With our growing international footprint, it is increasingly important for Asos to offer our customers their preferred payment methods and currencies, and for us to optimise our international payments in a way that makes sense for our business. We’re looking forwarding to working with Apexx as a Payment Orchestration Layer in this space, and to building out our partnership in the coming months.”