Asos to launch its first own-brand homeware collection

Asos is to become the latest fashion retailer to delve into the world of own-brand homeware next month, as the online giant announces the launch of its Asos Supply collection.

From statement cushions to bright desk lamps and quirky wall mirrors, the collection looks to satisfy minimalists and curators of colour alike. All prints featured in the range are created exclusively by the brand’s in-house design team.

The collection will come in three themes: 'Eclectic Luxe’, which features recycled glassware, retro-inspired statement plates, chintzy soft furnishings and animal prints, ‘Cool Minimal’, which mixes iconic prints with clean lines and brushstroke patterns on rugs, beddings and towels, and ‘Global Traveller', which sees traditional weaving techniques on hand-woven wicker baskets and 70s-inspired rattan.

Asos Supply launches on 4 February with prices starting from 8 pounds.