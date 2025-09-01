Astrid & Miyu opens first Northern Ireland store

Jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu is venturing into the Northern Ireland market, where it has opened its first regional store.

The London-based label has selected Belfast’s Victoria Square for the 1,800 square foot site, which houses a range of beauty pieces and an on-hand styling team.

In a statement, founder of Astrid & Miyu, Connie Nam, said that “being leaders in the experiential space is not just a goal, it’s a core part of who we are as a brand”.

Astrid & Miyu Victoria Square store in Belfast. Credits: Astrid & Miyu.

Nam continued: “We take immense pride in creating immersive, memorable in-store experiences that go beyond traditional retail.

“We want every visit to our stores to feel like a special occasion, one that leaves a lasting impression.”

Founded in 2012, Astrid & Miyu embarked on an international expansion plan back in 2022, largely defined by store openings across the UK and US.

The brand launched its first global flagship store mid-2024 in London, where it cemented its experiential retail concept; a one rooted in immersive and interactive spaces for customers looking for something beyond shopping.

This idea extends into Astrid & Miyu’s new Belfast location, where a piercing salon and silver recycling scheme are also available.