Australia’s Ksubi to open first UK store

Streetwear brand Ksubi is set to make its standalone retail debut in the UK, with plans to open its first store in the region on London’s Carnaby Street.

In a deal made by the area’s real estate manager Shaftesbury, the Australian brand’s new flagship will be located in a 2,132 square foot space, designed by retail design firm Brinkworth. It is expected to open in October 2022.

It comes as the denim brand looks to expand on its UK fan base, building on its brand loyalty that has been established with help of celebrity collaborations, such as with the likes of Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner.

Ksubi is already stocked in a number of high-end department and multi-brand retailers in the UK, including End., Selfridges, Matchesfashion, Browns Fashion and Harvey Nichols.

The company’s CEO, Craig King, said in a release that he hopes the new London location will serve as a “hang out” hub, similar to its two other locations in Los Angeles and New York.

King added: “Soho has an incredible energy and has long been a destination for streetwear and the other great brands we share the space with. Our team is looking forward to bringing our unique design point of view and attitude to Carnaby Street.”

This new store will be the third Ksubi destination to open in 2022, with it also set to launch Miami and Chicago locations in August 2022 and further stores in Sydney and Melbourne, which are prepared to open in 2023.