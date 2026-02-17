Australian fashion brand Cotton On launches in India with Apparel Group

Dubai-based retail conglomerate Apparel Group has announced a strategic partnership with Cotton On, Australia's largest global fashion and lifestyle brand, to launch and scale the brand within the Indian market. The agreement, announced on February 17, 2026, targets India's rapidly expanding demographic of young, premium-buying consumers.

The collaboration will utilize a phased omnichannel rollout, integrating a nationwide network of physical stores with a dedicated e-commerce platform and a presence on major digital marketplaces.

Simplified operating model for rapid market entry

To facilitate an efficient launch, Cotton On will implement a simplified operating model in India. This strategy involves building upon its established northern hemisphere assortment to reduce operational complexity and accelerate speed-to-market.

Apparel Group India will manage the end-to-end logistics and distribution through its existing state-of-the-art facilities across the country. Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, noted that the brand’s focus on global style and value-led fashion aligns with the shifting preferences of the modern Indian consumer.

"At Apparel Group India, we focus on building brands for long-term scale through disciplined retail execution and deep consumer insight," stated Bajpai.

Strategic significance for the South Asian market

For Cotton On, the entry into India represents a significant new chapter in its global expansion. Michael Hardwick, chief financial officer of Cotton On Group, highlighted the importance of partnering with a group that possesses the scale and distribution capability to reach millions of new customers.

Apparel Group currently operates more than 2,500 stores globally, with its Indian division managing over 300 stores across 50 cities. The group’s portfolio in India already includes international names such as Victoria’s Secret, Aldo, Charles & Keith and Bath & Body Works.

Commitment to community impact

The partnership also includes plans to introduce the Cotton On Foundation to the Indian market. Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has raised more than 1,100 crore rupees (approximately 132 million dollars) globally to support initiatives in education, mental health, and the environment.

Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, described the arrival of the Australian brand as a strategic milestone that reinforces the group’s position as a premier gateway for global retail giants seeking to scale within the Indian subcontinent.