Avanya a new ethnic brand launched by Craftsvilla

Craftsvilla has now launched a women’s ethnic wear brand ‘Avanya’. This will have specially curated daily wear like saris, salwar, kurtis suits etc, that come with a promise of quality in latest styles. While the sari collection is available, kurtis and salwar suits are expected to be available by early 2017. Each and every style has been carefully handpicked by in-house stylists keeping in mind the evolving needs of consumers and fashion trends.

Craftsvilla is an online ethnic store and has always worked toward providing the best of ethnic under one roof. Eighty per cent of the company’s sales come from the ethnic fashion segment, while ethnic food and home decor contribute about 10 per cent each.

This year saw a steady rise in searches for daily wear on Craftsviila. There was high purchase intent for work wear saris and kurtis. Keeping this in mind, Craftsvilla has also introduced a wider range of options in these categories during June 2016. Launched in 2011, the company currently has 25,000 sellers and over four million products listed on its platform. It serves over 20,000 PIN codes in the country and is looking at doubling sellers by March 2017 so as to increase sales volume.