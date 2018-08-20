Ayesha Accessories to focus on expanding e-com

Ayesha Accessories plans to reinforce its MBO network along with adding five more EBOs by end of this fiscal while working aggressively on their own e-commerce channel. Besides opening more EBOs in addition to their 19 stores and 90 shop in shops (SIS) the brand will expand through SIS formats and e-commerce channels.

Ayesha Accessories recently opened 3,000 sq ft, spread across three levels, flagship store along with their new café outlet, Cafe Py. Jacquelin Kapoor, CEO, Ayesha Accessories says at present the brand has 90 MBOs with Central, Shoppers Stop and Project Eve and 19 standalone stores. It always wanted to have flagship store along with the new F&B entity, Cafe Py.

The brand has introduced some DIY services in the space to connect to the young travellers which the company caters to. From business perspective, it has grown 200 per cent from online, currently they are working on e-commerce site along with retailing via all leading online trading channels.