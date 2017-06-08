Aza features new Manish Malhotra range

Manish Malhotra has launched his latest collection online at Aza Fashions. In signature Manish Malhotra style, the range offers a perfect blend of traditional embroidery and aesthetics, modern silhouettes and embellishment and impeccable detailing.

The Manish Malhotra collection at Aza includes a breathtaking range of wedding lehengas, anarkalis, kurta sets, gowns and palazzo sets which are perfect for the modern bride and her bridesmaids. Drawing upon the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, he has employed Kashmiri threadwork, bandhani, and banarasi silks in this latest collection.

Aza Fashions is a premium multi-designer retailer for bridal, couture and pret apparel and accessories with an emphasis on ready-to-wear ethnic prints for all occasions. It has a long-standing relationship with the design maestro.

More than 200 designers showcase their work at Aza stores, located in Mumbai and Delhi. The chain’s couture lines include collections by Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherji, Varun Bahl, and more.

One of India’s most reputed designers and a favorite of film celebrities, Manish Malhotra creates highly coveted wedding collections that exude unapologetic glamour and are desired by women and men across the world. The Manish Malhotra e-boutique is a classic blend of traditional with a contemporary essence for the modern global woman.