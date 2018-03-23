Aza opens flagship store in Delhi

Multi-designer store Aza, has opened a spanking new store in the creative hub of the capital, Mehrauli. Ever since its launch in 2005, the multi-designer store has been celebrating the work of home-grown designers and Indian craftsmanship. The store stocks the country’s top couturiers including Anamika Khanna, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi and also provides a platform to upcoming designers. Alka Nishar, Founder of Aza, hosted a launch party at the new store which was attended by the likes of Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, Gaurav Gupta, and others. Spread over 4,000 sq. ft. the interiors of the store are all about understated elegance, with gold and cream interiors, regal upholstery and giant mirrors.

The new store also celebrates sustainability with a specially curated section housing ensembles by some of the leading designers including Antar Agni, Akaaro and Urvashi Kaur. What’s more, the new space also offers a select range of handcrafted clutches and jewellery pieces from Isharya, Outhouse and Valliyan. Currently, Aza’s stores are located in Mumbai at different locations including Bandra, Juhu & Altamount Road and in Delhi at South Extension and Mehrauli area.