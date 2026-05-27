Azorte expands retail footprint with new stores in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Indian fashion and lifestyle destination Azorte, owned by Mumbai-based Reliance Retail, has launched two new stores in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad this May. The expansion strengthens the presence of the premium brand across key fashion-forward markets, further reinforcing the vision of the company to redefine contemporary retail through fashion, technology, and community-led experiences.

The first launch took place at HSR Layout in Bengaluru, introducing a four-floor retail destination spanning 10,996 sq. ft. Designed as an immersive space, the launch event, titled ‘Azorte Prive’, brought together fashion, music, and community through an exclusive collaborative experience.

Further expanding its presence in western India, the brand launched its 44th store at Nexus Ahmedabad, spread across 12,865 sq. ft. on a single floor.

Integration of advanced retail innovations

Both stores showcase a signature blend of global fashion trends, elevated essentials, and tech-enabled retail experiences. Customers can explore extensive collections across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and accessories, curated for the modern Indian consumer.

Positioned as a fashion neostore, the retailer integrates advanced retail innovations to streamline the shopping journey. Stores feature radio-frequency identification (RFID) and QR code technology for seamless inventory visibility and assisted shopping.

Smart trial rooms offer contextual styling recommendations to shoppers. In addition, self-checkout counters enable a faster and frictionless transaction process at the point-of-sale.