Bags top Zapyle’s sales

For Zapyle, handbags and Indian wear are top selling product categories. E-commerce portal Zapyle offers the world’s best designer wear at slashed down rates. Sales mostly come from metros like Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Zapyle makes premium and luxury fashion accessible and affordable to every woman who wants to indulge in it. The aim is to bridge the gap between 230 luxury brands available abroad and the 30 luxury brands that have their presence in India.

The average return percentage is eight per cent. The user-friendly website and mobile app allow users to bring fashion from stores abroad, right to their doorstep. Women can choose from collections by Tory Burch, Kenzo, Gucci, Moschino, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, DKNY, Salvatore Ferragamo, Armani Jeans, Balmain, Just Cavalli, Versace Versus and so on.

A trained team of luxury experts passes every item to be bought or sold through a second round of brand-specific quality/authentication process where they are checked on a multi-point system, before they are accepted for consignment. Each item is inspected for original brand logos, date codes, serial tags and hologram stickers, before it is curated into daily sales. Indian consumers are digitally inclined. Online trading is aiding the sale of premium and luxury products to take a leap forward. /