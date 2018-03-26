Bahrain’s Indian ethnic brand, Kshetra launches new fashion range

Kshetra Fashions, Bahrain’s favourite Indian ethnic-wear brand, has launched EKA. The new brand is creating ripples across the kingdom’s fashion connoisseurs by setting new exclusivity standards by stocking only singular pieces of each design. Kshetra’s own label EKA is an exclusive brand that blends together contemporary designs with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Kshetra Fashions is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year with a splendid range of fashion statements that are emerging to be the talk of the town. The company has built a reputation for its range of high-end Indian clothing, not only amongst the Indian community, but also among Bahrainis and other expatriate clientele.

The boutique offers a stunning range of lehenga-cholis, designer sarees, salwar kurtas and a regularly updated range of classic collections and contemporary designs. With Indian garments finding admirers the world over, Kshetra has become the go-to boutique in Bahrain for those looking for a special outfit for a wedding, an elegant evening or any celebratory event.

The company believes that fashion plays a vital role in helping people express their individuality and produces clothing lines that are unique, creative and crafted by the best talents. It makes sure that its product lines are completely overhauled every three months with fresh, new prints and patterns inspired by the latest fashions in India and global fashion trends.

Kshetra offers designer wear and also modified tailoring giving customers an opportunity to pick and choose designs from EKA’s range and have it tailored to fit perfectly.