Bata celebrates 123 years

Celebrating the milestone of 123 years of Bata shoe organisation with Bata Fashion event, Alexis Nasard, Global CEO, unveiled Bata’s global brand manifesto that is a celebration of Bata in the new millennium as well as its inspiration, the modern woman of the world. The wide range of products displayed in the Bata Fashion event together with the new Indian women TVC presented a glimpse of the transformation in Bata’s image and product line.

Nasard shared the new strategy and says one must have self-esteem and confident in life and as they let us to live fuller lives and get much bigger opportunities. And thus Bata stands differently from other competitors. The company tries and give the consumers, particularly women, the opportunity to have the little bit that they can control, to feel good about themselves he adds.

President of Bata Emerging Markets, South Asia, Rajeev Gopalakrishnan stated that celebrating 123 years of iconic status, the company is thrilled to share the new outlook of Brand Bata, which is a reflection of the modern Indian woman. The latest Indian TVC campaign of Bata – ‘Me. And comfortable with it.’ highlights the brand’s admiration for women in a very special way. Being one of the most recognised brands in India, they feel that it is important for the company to have a point of view. The product is made keeping Indian women’s comfort of choices, her emotions, her feminity and her challenging gender roles in mind. The Bata fashion show featured some of the most exciting collections, all painstakingly researched, designed and crafted to define comfort and style.