Bata incorporates its new design ID red concept across stores

Aiming to reinvent shopping experience for consumers Bata India has started incorporating its new design ID, red concept across stores. It has already implemented the concept at a few flagships before taking it to other outlets. Along with refreshed VM props, newer display systems, introduction of highlight zones and incorporation of digital walls and visuals the new retail design identity emphasises on red and white branding.

Deepak Chakravarty, GM Visual Merchandising, Bata says the red concept store has the best look and feel which brought swagger to the brand. The evolution has been practised through unique storytelling using elements of visual merchandising like the red and white focal highlight zones, a focal wall highlighting the premium collections, interesting history wall, BTVM windows etc. The concept also highlights the Insolia and new Power collection.

The new look Bata store uses a number of digital visuals, new cash desk look and an imposing facade. Bata India is the largest footwear retailer in India. Bata has held a unique place in the hearts of Indians for more than 85 years and offers footwear and accessories for the entire family. It sells over 50 million pairs of footwear every year and serves to over 120,000 customers almost every day.