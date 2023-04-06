Battersea Power Station reports over five million visitors since opening

The recently revived Battersea Power Station is celebrating its first six months, reporting a slew of new store openings and a flurry of visitors as it looks towards the year ahead.

The organisation reported that more than five million visitors have descended on the location since it opened its doors in October 2022, a figure that was largely bolstered by special events hosted at the venue, such as its annual Light Festival and ice rink.

Additionally, over 20 new shops, eateries and leisure experiences have launched inside the Grade II listed building and on Electric Boulevard, a pedestrianised high street leading to the site.

These include Jigsaw, Under Armour, Bimba Y Lola, Pinko, Reformation, Swatch, Hackett, The North Face and Me +Em.

The Power Station said its smaller, independent retailers have also been popular among visitors, with stores like Curated Markets, a space supporting local businesses, set to expand its offering as a response.

Over the coming months, more brand openings are also expected to take place both in the centre and on Electric Boulevard, with the likes of Office Shoes, Bloobloom and A.P.C set to join.

In a release, Simon Murphy, CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: “It was the aim of our shareholders to give the much-loved Power Station a new lease of life and to open it up for the public to enjoy.

“To have welcomed more than five million people down since the landmark opened has been a huge achievement and we look forward to welcoming more visitors throughout 2023 to discover the new stores opening, a greater food and drink offering, as well as lots of unique and family friendly events.”