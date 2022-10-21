Battersea Power Station welcomes over quarter million visitors on opening weekend

After opening its doors to the public on October 14, Battersea Power Station reported more than 250,000 visitors had descended on the site over its first weekend.

Almost 40 years on from closing up as a Grade II listed coal-fired power station, and following an eight-year restoration project, the location now houses a range of shops, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities in both the historical building itself and along a new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard.

Among the retailers setting up shop were the likes of Nike, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Mango and Adidas, which had revealed its ‘Empower Station’ pop up concept where shoppers can take part in fitness classes.

Over the opening weekend, the location hosted the ‘Festival of Power’, a five-day festival celebrating the history of the Battersea Power Station.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, kicked off the event with an official countdown alongside MP Marsha de Cordova and the station’s alumni.

The opening of Battersea Power Station and the renovation of the surrounding area has extended the already established neighbourhood.

Transport to the location comes in the form of a newly extended Northern Line service, providing the area with its own Underground station, as well as a connection via an Uber Boat by Thames Clippers river bus service.