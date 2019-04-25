Benetton India exhorts citizens to rise, unite to keep alive values of Constitution

Benetton India has launched a video film that exhorts citizens to stand up to the aspirants to seats of power who might want to split them apart with fissures of prejudice and fear, to look above and beyond superficial differences and take back the power that rightfully belongs to them.

The ad film urges people to unite in order to keep alive the values enshrined in the Constitution. It is Benetton’s effort to rise above a simple transactional relationship and create a more meaningful voice - a voice that identifies and brings together all the diverse pillars of our society- to create something bigger, more powerful and all-encompassing – a united nation exercising its power to vote rightfully.

The campaign emphasises real power does not lie with political parties but with the public and asks them to show their power by exercising their right to vote. Political parties make promises to the public until a finger with an ink mark comes into frame and shuts them up.

