Berghaus unveils new retail concept in second UK store

Outdoor retailer Berghaus has unveiled a new store concept at its freshly opened location in Gloucester Quays. Its launch marks the brand’s second standalone store in the UK, as well as the beginning of a new retail strategy.

The new concept is defined by what is described to be the “blending of inspiration from the natural environment with functionality”. This can be seen in the use of wooden furniture which stand alongside metal finishes, as well as a landscape design that draws inspiration from the countryside.

Berghaus Gloucester Quays store. Credits: Berghaus.

The site itself spans 2,117 square feet, and houses a range of Berghaus classics, such as waterproof jackets, insulated clothing, footwear and a selection of daysacks. In a release issued by the retail park’s owner Peel & Retail, Adam Gill, head of sales for UK and Ireland at Berghaus, underlined the brand’s commitment to being accessible for people of all backgrounds.

In regards to location, Gill said: “Gloucester Quays is a top outlet, and the combination of its proximity to the Cotswolds and an urban hub means it is the ideal location for our second UK site. We have lots that will appeal to visitors, including our latest ranges of products and a brand-new store concept that marks the beginning of Berghaus’ new retail strategy.”