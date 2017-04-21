Berleigh opens maiden store in Mumbai

Berleigh the new multi-brand luxury footwear and accessories retailer has opened its first store in India, in Mumbai. This is the latest venture from Heel & Buckle Luxury, part of the family-owned Dar Group.

The Dar Group’s knowledge of the aspirational lifestyle industry means Berleigh is expertly placed to serve customers who crave the finer things in life. Every product is identified and hand-select by experts appointed to scour the globe and call on top names from the world of fashion.

The store carries top names including Magnanni, Duke+Dexter, Badgley Mischka and Andres Sendra with additional brands and lines being added in the coming months. It will also be the only place to find Heel & Buckle London’s Signature Collection of high-end footwear.

Heel & Buckle is a high end shoe studio from London. Heel & Buckle India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heel & Buckle, London, a multi-brand retailer for luxury handcrafted footwear.The brand has seen demand for high end brands among Indian consumers. The company has been witnessing positive sales momentum at its first store in Mumbai. Plans are afoot to open stores in other major metros like Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune.