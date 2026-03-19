Bershka opens flagship store at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Spanish fashion group Inditex has expanded its Indian footprint with the launch of its youth-focused brand, Bershka, in Bengaluru. The new retail outlet is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, marking a significant step in the brand's strategy to engage with the city's young demographic.

The store occupies 665.18 square metres on the upper ground floor. It introduces the latest retail concept for the brand, featuring an open ceiling design and a layout intended to facilitate an intuitive customer journey. Notable architectural features include a 15.40-metre textured façade that aligns with the contemporary aesthetic of the label.

Digital integration and product lines

The Bengaluru location carries all three of the brand's primary lines, including Bershka Women and Men, which targets an audience interested in music and social media trends. Additionally, the BSK Teen line is available for customers aged 10 to 12 years old, featuring designs influenced by digital culture and viral trends.

In a move towards modernising the point-of-sale experience, the store has replaced traditional cash desks with eight self-checkout stations. One of these stations is specifically designed for specially abled customers to ensure accessibility.

Omnichannel strategy and loyalty programme

Bershka has complemented the physical launch with its e-commerce platform, Bershka.com, which serves the Indian market. Shipping is priced at 290 rupees, though the brand offers free delivery for orders exceeding 2,990 rupees on non-discounted items or for those choosing in-store pick-up.

The launch also includes the introduction of the Bershka Mmbrs loyalty programme. This initiative provides members with two percent cashback on purchases, increasing to four percent for initial orders made via the mobile application. Other benefits include birthday gifts and early access to new collections.

Bershka is part of the Spanish Inditex group, which also operates Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home. With this new opening, Inditex now operates 26 stores across India.

In the Indian market, Zara and Massimo Dutti also maintain dedicated online platforms alongside their brick and mortar presence.