Bespoke bridal, occasion wear brand Koskii opens Bangalore flagship

Koskii, a bespoke bridal and occasion wear brand has opened a flagship in Bangalore. It offers ethnic wear like lehengas, saris, gowns, salwar suits, showcasing age-old textile techniques like phulkari, kundan, zardozi, aari, nakshi and chikan work. Koskii means a girl in the Nawayati language. The flagship store, spanning 15,000 sq ft. exudes a luxurious feel despite the accessible pricing of its products. In order to make the space more inviting, the store has taken the wardrobe approach to make the products more accessible.

The new outlet is spread over three levels and is designed like a haveli. The ground floor has lehengas and gowns. The spiral staircase is in satin white finish paired with marble treads. The store front has mannequins suspended from the ceilings and also has a unique concept of mannequins seated on swings, displaying their exclusive collections. The first floor has a mezzanine section, which is meant for showcasing the bridal collections. The second floor is dedicated to saris.

The brand currently has eight stores in Bangalore and is set to expand its retail presence into Chennai and Hyderabad. Eventually, the brand envisions a pan India presence. Koskii aims to hit over Rs 35 crores by the end of the financial year.