Bhu:sattva to introduce mobile application

Bhu:sattva, the brand that offers clothing made entirely from organic crops now plans to introduce a mobile application on Android as well as iOS platforms within the next six months. The Ahmedabad-based start-up has clusters of farmers and farms growing cotton and silkworms and provides buyback guarantees for the entire yield at a premium price.

Bhu:sattva has more than 2,000 people directly or indirectly associated with it. Initially starting with men’s wear, Bhu:sattva today has tie-ups with designers in diverse locations across the globe, including Paris and Qatar. It has also diversified into Indo-westerns, bridal wear and footwear for women. It is also planning to launch footwear for men, jewelry, as well as a brand of essential oils, organically produced. A children’s fashion line is also in the pipeline, probably for 2018.

Bhu:sattva sells through more than 100 stores across India, including Bangalore and Hyderabad. Plans are to open more stores. The firm currently has about 10 production facilities, with about 50 machines each, spread across Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

A dedicated team works solely on up-cycling organic waste. The waste is made into products like scarves, purses, stoles, different kinds of headgear, which are then given as free accessories with the garments a customer purchases.