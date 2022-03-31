Bianca Saunders unveils Selfridges pop-up showcasing Farah collaboration

London designer Bianca Saunder has revealed a new pop-up installation in Selfridges spotlighting the label’s collaboration with Farah.

The in-store space showcases the design duo’s Uptown Top Ranking collaboration, which includes a selection of safari jackets, knitwear, graphic t-shirts and cotton polos.

The installation itself aims to mirror the designer’s own take on masculinity, with the design styled to emphasise this narrative through campaign imagery and printed fabrics.

"We're so excited to launch Bianca Saunders SS22 collection at Selfridges as well as giving our customers an exclusive opportunity to see the Farah collaboration before anyone else,” said Yasmin Mehmet, Selfridges’ men’s designer and accessories buyer, in a release.

Mehmet continued: “An inspiring collection, Bianca has taken her signature cuts and silhouettes and applied them to Farah's rich archive. The tonal matching knitwear sets are definitely our favourite pieces and will really resonate with our customers.”

The collaborative collection nods to both Saunders’ Black Caribbean roots and Farah’s extensive archive. Saunders specifically took cues from the brand’s ‘FaraPress’ concept and musical sources from the male subcultures of the 70s.

The press release describes the line as “an homage to confident men in [Saunders’] life” and a celebration of those “who prided themselves on polished dressing”.

The Bianca Saunders x Farah installation will run in the Selfridges Menswear Atrium from March 31.