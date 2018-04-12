Biba opens another flagship in Mumbai, its 24th store in the metro

Well known women’s ethnic brand Biba, has launched another flagship store in Mumbai, taking the total count to 24 in the city. The new flagship located at Linking Road, spreads across 1100 sq. ft. and stocks the latest Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The spacious outlet offers anarkalis, peshwai kurtas, skirts, tunics and kurta dresses with elements of flowers from across the world and Biba girls-the much loved kid’s collection. With playful prints, eye catching colour palette, and rich fabrics like linen, modals, sheer cottons the new collection is a perfect pick for any occasion this season.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, Biba says Mumbai holds a special place for Biba as it is the city of the origin and Mumbaikars have always showered tremendous love and support. The brand’s constant endeavour to explore business potential in the fastest growing Indian market has helped it to carve a niche for itself in the apparels segment.