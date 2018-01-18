Biba teams up with Amazon to launch ready-to-stitch collection

Ethnic brand Biba teamed up with Amazon for a new line called ‘Biba ready-to-stitch-collection’. Biba is available on Amazon India since 2014 but this is the first time they are creating an exclusive collection for the e-commerce giant. The collection features a selection of fabrics sourced from across India including silks, georgettes, Chanderis, cotton, and blended fabrics that are ready to stitch as per the customer’s size. The collection includes both day wear and occasion wear and also features Gottapatti work and block printing.

Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, Biba, says the company is delighted to extend the partnership with Amazon India with this exclusive launch. Amazon India is a great platform to showcase all ready-to-stitch line and make it available to Biba patrons, online.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head of Amazon Fashion says Biba is a household name in India, known for their premium quality and innovative designs. The range is also an addition to the growing ethnic wear selection available on Amazon Fashion. The launch of their new collection will allow the shoppers to engage with the brand further and also allow the brand to access new geographies following a wide outreach across the country, says Sirdeshmukh.